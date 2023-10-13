Why Michael Phillips is hardly worried for La Salle if he struggles offensively

FOR a dazzling La Salle side that has shown great promise halfway through the opening round of UAAP Season 86, the limelight's never too big for its stacked squad.

Michael Phillips, who had a three-game average of 6.67 points and seven boards, strongly attested to how the Archers' squad depth and reliability across the board keep them afloat.

"I’m not really that focused too much on my (own numbers). I really wanna just give my effort to the team and even if I struggle, I’m so happy to have guys like Raven (Cortez), like Bright (Nwankwo) who can really step in even in the Ateneo game when I had foul trouble early," said Phillips.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

"I think that really speaks to the depth of our team, that we’re not a one-man show, we’re not a one-person team. We have guys who can really step up and play those roles. No matter who has a bad game or who has a bad night, we can depend on each other," he added.

A three-man (Phillips) show instead?

For Michael, he'll be particularly keen on having a three-man show instead with his older brothers Ben and Isaiah on the court soon.

"All three of us, we’re happy if we don’t even get in the game. We just love giving energy to these guys, being those locker room guys, especially kuya Ben. He really set that precedent for us," said Michael, the youngest of the Phillips trio.

"Isaiah’s just happy to push these guys and be in the locker room with the brothers so we’re just happy to be part of this."

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

But the decision, however, is out of their hands for that show to take center stage.

"I’m gonna leave that one to Coach (Topex Robinson)," Michael quipped.

Waiting for the 'brother's keeper'

Robinson also revealed how he has yet to use the troika concurrently during team practices, but looks forward to see them share the court together soon.

"Not yet kasi they play the same position, or not unless we’re gonna convert Mike into a three or a point guard," Robinson explained in jest.

"But we’re looking forward to that (all three Phillips brothers on the court) just as Mike said. Isaiah brings something that solidifies us. He’s gonna be our brother’s keeper, he protects us, he’s just a quiet guy studying the game and trying to be better," he added.

The Phillips troika and the rest of the Archers will bat for win number four in its fifth game against a surging NU Bulldogs squad on Sunday, 2 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.

