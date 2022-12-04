Pumaren says Quiambao kept from playing after testing negative for COVID

ASIDE from Schonny Winston who said he was barred from joining the team, La Salle was without two key players who were nursing a myriad of medical issues.

According to La Salle head coach Derick Pumaren, Kevin Quiambao tested positive for COVID while Michael Phillips continued to complain of dizziness and headaches.

"Kevin was positive for COVID. But he was tested negative today," said Pumaren, adding that the big man was unable to return due to UAAP health and safety protocols, which requires seven days in quarantine.

"Right after the NU game, we had to bring him to the hospital. They ran tests sa kanya, so he was cleared by cardiologists. The cardio is no problem," described the tactician of his hulking forward.

"We had tests for MRI, EEG, things like that. So far, clear naman. But he still cannot practice, he's still suffering from dizziness and headaches. So we're still trying to trace what's going on."

La Salle limped towards the final buzzer having lost three of their top four scorers and lost all steam after leading by 13, 80-76.

The trio combined to contribute 35.5 points, 21.1 rebounds, and 7.43 assists during the elimination round.

Despite the depleted roster, Pumaren praised the remainder of the pack for fighting for a playoff spot.

"Well, as I've said, I'm happy with the way the guys played. You know, the thing we've been saying in this season is the next man up," said Pumaren.

"Guys have … when they stepped to the plate, they've taken the challenge. That's why I've said, I'm still proud with how the boys played," he continued.

"We fell short, but we still needed the break, but we were still not granted the break that I've been looking for."