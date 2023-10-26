L-Jay Gonzales repays FEU coach's faith with a 'miracle' shot

JUST last week after FEU's second win over Adamson, head coach Denok Miranda vowed that his senior ace L-Jay Gonzales will get the last shot from hereon out when the game's on the line.

With a chance to seize a third win in the dying seconds versus Ateneo, the ball did fall in the hands of Miranda's main man.

And he delivered.

"Lagi naman nire-remind sa’kin ni Coach Denok (Miranda) na ako titira sa last shot. Siguro miracle ‘yung nangyari kasi hindi ko rin naman in-expect na papasok ‘yun," said Gonzales.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

"Thankful din kami sa crowd namin kasi sobrang sarap maglaro na ganu’n karaming tao at happy kami na nakuha namin ‘tong pangatlong panalo (versus Ateneo)."

As the first head coach to complete a season sweep over a Tab Baldwin side since the Ateneo mentor joined the league in 2016, Miranda credited Gonzales for making it possible in both wins against the Blue Eagles this season.

"Si L-Jay (Gonzales) talaga ‘yung heart and soul ng FEU. Grabe ‘yung nilaro niya at talagang bumawi siya dahil sa nangyari du’n sa last game. Prinove niya sa’min and sa mga teammates niya and siyempre sa FEU community na all-out siya sa game.

"Kaya hats off kami dito (kay L-Jay), parati kaming nag-uusap nito at in-aadvice-an ko siya kung ano ang magiging future niya kapag buo talaga siya every game," said Miranda.

