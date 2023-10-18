Resurgent FEU Tamaraws claim Adamson Falcons' scalp

FAR Eastern University showed its breakthrough win over Ateneo was no fluke as it stunned Adamson, 49-46, in UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

L-Jay Gonzales led the way for the resurgent Tamaraws with 13 points and nine rebounds in a low-scoring contest that wasn't decided until a tough FEU defensive stand denied Joem Sabandal a decent look at a tying three-pointer.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

The thrilling win continued the resurgence for the Tamaraws, who moved up to 2-4 (win-loss) in Denok Miranda's first season in charge.

The Falcons slipped to 3-3.

“‘Yung mga ganitong game, kailangan na kailangan namin. Siyempre nu’ng first quarter, hindi kami maka-depensa at ang ganda ng start ng Adamson,” said FEU coach Denok Miranda.

“Kaya hats off talaga sa mga players ko na grabe ‘yung trinabaho sa depensa mula second quarter hanggang fourth quarter,” he added.

Slow was an understatement for the Tamaraws' match start, after scoring just eight in the opening frame and conceding 21 before turning the tables in their favor (14-6) at halftime.

Also, the Falcons once held a 15-point lead in the first half before slowly fading away through Gonzales and Pat Sleat’s one-two punch on offense for FEU.

Adamson’s Joem Sabandal sliced the lead to a single point with ten seconds before Gonzales’ clutch pair of charities sealed FEU’s winning comeback.

The scores:



FEU (49) – Gonzales 13, Sleat 10, Alforque 8, Torres 6, Bautista 5, Bagunu 3, Faty 2, Ona 2, Tempra 0, Competente 0.

Adamson (46) – Yerro 12, Manzano 9, Magbuhos 7, Sabandal 6, Calisay 4, Colonia 3, Ojarikre 2, Hanapi 2, Ramos 1, Montebon 0, Barasi 0, Erolon 0, Barcelona 0.

Quarterscores: 8-21, 22-27, 32-34, 49-46.

