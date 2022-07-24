L-Jay Gonzales embraces lead role at FEU with RJ Abarrientos exit

L-JAY Gonzales would have loved to have more seasons played alongside RJ Abarrientos at Far Eastern University.

But the backcourt partnership proved to be shortlived in the seniors division with the Tamaraws only having them for one season after Abarrientos chose to turn pro and sign with the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus in the Korean Basketball League.

"Nadidismaya ako kasi isang taon lang kami nagsama. Sobrang dami pa sana naming pagdadaanan sa seniors pero wala na akong magagawa," said Gonzales as the duo could only lead FEU to the Final Four of UAAP Season 84.

Still, Gonzales is backing Abarrientos all the way as he hopes to see his close friend torch nets in Korea.

"Kung saan man siya, susuportahan ko siya kung saan siya dalhin ng career niya," said the 5-foot-10 speedster.

"Nakakapagusap naman kami. Nagpaalam naman siya sa amin at sa buong team na aalis na siya. Malungkot lang na wala na siya, pero happy ako sa kanya na naabot niya yung goal niya sa buhay at sa paglalaro niya. Kung saan siya, susuportahan ko siya."

RJ Abarrientos turns pro after helping FEU to a Final Four spot. PHOTO: UAAP

Abarrientos certainly left a big hole in Morayta, one that Gonzales and Co. will try to fill.

"Kailangan naming punan yung posisyon niya sa team, hindi lang sa laro kundi lahat para mabuo yung team namin ulit," he said. "Kailagang mag-step up lahat para matumbasan yung role ni RJ sa team."

Gonzales also understands that onus is now on him to take the wheel in his fourth year with the Tamaraws, with coach Olsen Racela expecting him to really carry the torch for the Morayta crew.

"Sinasabi sa akin ni coach Olsen na wala nang ibang magli-lead ng team kundi ako na," he said. "Ako yung pinakamatagal sa team kaya kailangan ko i-grab yung ganing opportunity para mabuo yung team namin at yung chemistry namin pagdating sa game."

