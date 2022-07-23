La Salle breaks away late to down FEU in Filoil tilt

LA Salle turned on the jets late and fended off Far Eastern University to take the 65-49 win Saturday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup in San Juan.

Michael Phillips powered the Green Archers with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds to gain an early lead in Group B.

Nigerian center Bright Nwankwo also chimed in 14 points and seven boards as he gave La Salle its biggest lead at 22, 62-40, with 5:16 left to play.

The Green Archers, however, allowed the Tamaraws to rally back with James Tempra's drive with 52 seconds left cutting the lead down to 13 much to the dismay of coach Derick Pumaren.

"When we're up, we should close out games. We can't slack off especially on defense," lamented the mentor.

JC Macalalag contributed 12 points and three rebounds, Raven Cortez had eight points and nine boards, and Mark Nonoy got seven points, three rebounds, and three steals in the victory as La Salle used an 18-4 charge to end the third quarter to flip the game from a 34-33 deficit to a 51-38 spread in its favor and build that big spread in the final canto.

L-Jay Gonzales and Bryan Sajonia had 10 in the FEU loss. with reports from Jethro Castillo

The Scores:

LA SALLE 65 -- Nwankwo 14, M. Phillips 12, Macalalag 12, Cortez 8, Nonoy 7, Manuel 5, Austria 3, Nelle 2, Abadam 2, Escandor 0, Buensalida 0, Alao 0, Estacio 0.

FEU 49 -- Gonzales 10, Sajonia 10, Alforque 6, Songcuya 6, Bautista 5, Tempra 3, Torres 3, Sandagon 2, Sleat 2, Faty 2, Gravera 0, Guibao 0, Rosete 0, Dulatre 0.

Quarters: 15-8, 31-24, 51-38, 65-49.

