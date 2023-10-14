FEU holds off Ateneo for first win in UAAP Season 86

FAR Eastern University averted a late collapse, beating Ateneo in overtime, 66-61, for its first victory in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

With former FEU star RR Pogoy watching, L-Jay Gonzales came up with 21 points and seven rebounds for the Morayta side’s first win over Ateneo since Season 81 in 2018.

FEU takes its first win in four losses as defending champion Ateneo dropped its third game in five outings.

The Tamaraws had a 15-point cushion early in the fourth before a late 16-2 Ateneo run, with FEU going scoreless in four minutes.

The Tamaraws gave Denok Miranda his first-ever head coaching win.

“Nagapapasalamat ako kay Lord na binigay sa’min ‘tong panalong ‘to against Ateneo pa. This season, ang dami ko nang natututunan lalo na dito sa mga players at ang ganda talaga ng nilaro namin ngayon, total team effort,” said Miranda.

“Tulong-tulong kami para maka-panalo na kami ng isa kasi alam namin sa sarili namin na bound to win na kami in the succeeding games,” he added.

The reigning champs, now under .500 for the third time this season, were led by a combined 30-point output from Jared Brown and Kai Ballungay.

FEU next faces Adamson as Ateneo battles winless UST at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

The scores:

FEU (66) - Gonzales 21, Torres 13, Sleat 9, Tempra 8, Alforque 4, Bagunu 4, Competente 4, Ona 2, Faty 1, Bautista 0, Buenaventura 0, Montemayor 0, Felipe 0.

Ateneo (61) - Brown 18, Ballungay 12, Espinosa 8, Koon 8, Nieto 3, Credo 2, Obasa 2, Gomez 2, Bongo 2, Lazaro 2, Amos 2, Chiu 0, Tuano 0.

Quarterscores: 13-11; 30-26; 45-37; 57-57; 66-61.

