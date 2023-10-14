Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Sidelined due to heart condition, RR Pogoy expects to be back in action in six months

    Gilas, TNT gunner confident he can still return to basketball
    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    DIAGNOSED with a heart condition, RR Pogoy vowed that he will return to basketball in six months’ time.

    “Ipa-promise ko talaga na babalik ako. Tiwala ako kay Lord na babalik ako,” said Pogoy.

    The TNT guard has been ruled out of the upcoming PBA Commissioner’s Cup as he recovers from myocarditis — an inflammation of the heart muscle.

    In an interview during his alma mater FEU’s match with Ateneo, Pogoy confirmed the diagnosis.
    RR Pogoy

    “May nakitang myocarditis. Sabi ng doktor, wala namang gamot. Pahinga lang muna talaga at hintaying mawala, so mga six months siguro,” said the 31-year-old Pogoy.

    “May mga tests na ginawa tapos ayun, nalaman pero babalik ako after six months. Babalik ako,” he added.

      Pogoy learned of his condition as Gilas prepared for the Asian Games.

      “After ng World Cup. Nung habang nageensayo yung Gilas, nagpapa-check ako. Hindi ako naka-practice so dun nalaman,” Pogoy shared.

      “Sobrang nag-worry ako kasi yun nga, bakit ang lakas lakas ko sa World Cup, tapos biglang ganun. Basta ako, tiwala lang talaga kay Lord kasi alam ko may plano siya sa akin. Kaya ‘yun lang talaga pag-asa ko, kay Lord talaga at sa family.”

