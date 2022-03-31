L-Jay Gonzales regaining scoring form, but demands more from himself

L-JAY Gonzales hasn't really been himself from the onset of UAAP Season 84.

Missing the opening day for Far Eastern University due to a sprained ankle, the 5-foot-10 guard has been slow in his recovery all the more with the lofty expectations he carry on his back for this campaign.

L-Jay Gonzales on recovery

But in FEU's 75-65 defeat to La Salle on Thursday, Gonzales did provide shades of his old self as he finished with 17 points, four rebounds, four steals, and three assists.

Ever the fighter, the Isabela native stressed that he's already ready to go and shared, "Nakapag-adjust na ko galing sa injury. Every time na tinatanong ako nila coach kung okay na ako at kinakamusta paa ko, sinasabi ko na ok na ako at ready ako. Handang handa ako maglaro."

His mind may say one thing, but Tamaraws coach Olsen Racela feels otherwise, still erring on the side of caution as he looks to gradually unleash his third-year playmaker.

"Di pa 100-percent si L-Jay. Galing siya sa injury at marami pa rin siyang kailangan i-improve," he remarked, focusing on the things Gonzales can still improve on this year.

"Scoring-wise, he did well but he has to improve more on his distribution, orchestrating plays for his team. Naguusap naman kami sa kulang niya but obviously, this is his best game so far. Sana, dahan-dahan as he regains his health, sana tuloy-tuloy na rin yung magandang laro niya."

For his part, Gonzales understands the heavy cross he has to bear this year and demands the same from himself in hopes of leading FEU back to the pinnacle of the mountain, all the more as he gets reunited with his dance partner in RJ Abarrientos.

"Lagi akong sinasabihan ng teammates ko at coach ko na ilabas lang yung laro ko. Kung ano ako last season, dapat doblehin ko pa this season," he said.

