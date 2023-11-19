Kevin Quiambao takes 'refuse-to-lose' mentality to Final Four

KEVIN Quiambao has his sights set on the marathon race to the championship than the sprint to the MVP plum.

Such mentality was on full display for La Salle's MVP frontrunner, who after losing their Round 1 battle over archrival Ateneo earned vengeance in front of a 14,900-strong crowd at the Big Dome on Saturday.

“Para sa’kin, dinoble ko ‘yung effort ko and ‘yung mindset coming into this game na hinding-hindi na kami pwedeng matalo dahil ‘yung team namin on the rise na — ‘yung growth, ‘yung learning curve nando’n," Quiambao said in an ambush interview.

"Lagi ko lang sinasabi sa buong team na i-enjoy niyo ‘yung moment na ‘to, lalo na’t ‘yung crowd, sobrang dami, sobrang intense. Ngayon, focus na on the next game," he added.

While the Green Archers await their Final Four seeding and pairing, Quiambao underlines how the team's focus on what's in front of them rather than looking too far ahead will propel them to even greater heights come the semifinals.

“Kung ano ‘yung nasa harap namin, talagang ifo-focus namin kung ano ‘yung pwedeng gawin. Trust lang din sa system ni Coach (Topex Robinson) and enjoy the moment kasi talagang nag-eenjoy lang kami maglaro and we have each other’s back.

"Heading into the playoffs, talagang bakbakan ‘to at intense na laban. Kung sinuman ‘yung makakaharap namin, hindi kami magpapatalo. Focus kami sa kung anong meron kami at kung anong kontrolado namin, then move on to the next one," Quiambao shared.

