Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Nov 19
    UAAP-MENS

    Kevin Quiambao takes 'refuse-to-lose' mentality to Final Four

    KQ and the Green Archers are wired differently
    by John Mark Garcia
    5 hours ago
    kevin quiambao
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

    KEVIN Quiambao has his sights set on the marathon race to the championship than the sprint to the MVP plum.

    Such mentality was on full display for La Salle's MVP frontrunner, who after losing their Round 1 battle over archrival Ateneo earned vengeance in front of a 14,900-strong crowd at the Big Dome on Saturday.

    READ: La Salle leaves rival Ateneo's Final Four hopes hanging in the balance

    “Para sa’kin, dinoble ko ‘yung effort ko and ‘yung mindset coming into this game na hinding-hindi na kami pwedeng matalo dahil ‘yung team namin on the rise na — ‘yung growth, ‘yung learning curve nando’n," Quiambao said in an ambush interview.

    kevin quiambao, kai ballungay

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    "Lagi ko lang sinasabi sa buong team na i-enjoy niyo ‘yung moment na ‘to, lalo na’t ‘yung crowd, sobrang dami, sobrang intense. Ngayon, focus na on the next game," he added.

    While the Green Archers await their Final Four seeding and pairing, Quiambao underlines how the team's focus on what's in front of them rather than looking too far ahead will propel them to even greater heights come the semifinals.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      “Kung ano ‘yung nasa harap namin, talagang ifo-focus namin kung ano ‘yung pwedeng gawin. Trust lang din sa system ni Coach (Topex Robinson) and enjoy the moment kasi talagang nag-eenjoy lang kami maglaro and we have each other’s back.

      "Heading into the playoffs, talagang bakbakan ‘to at intense na laban. Kung sinuman ‘yung makakaharap namin, hindi kami magpapatalo. Focus kami sa kung anong meron kami at kung anong kontrolado namin, then move on to the next one," Quiambao shared.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again