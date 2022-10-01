Kevin Quiambao admits jitters in seniors debut for La Salle

IN his collegiate debut for La Salle, Kevin Quiambao admitted that he was not feeling up to par because of a past feeling of euphoria from his high school days with the powerhouse NU Bullpups.

From that high feeling before the game, Quiambao's face soured as he saw his shots miss and miss and miss.

Kevin Quiambao on shaky seniors debut

"For me, noong warm-up pa lang, sobrang excited kasi talaga akong maglaro. And 'yung feeling na makabalik ulit, so parang sa eroplano ba, may jet lag pa sa high school season namin," recalled Quiambao in the post-game press conference of the Archers' 72-69 loss.

"So ayun nga, sa sobrang excited ko, talagang hindi ko nagawa 'yung system na pinapalaro ni coach. Nag-ano ako, nagkaroon ako ng mga mental lapses noong game," he added.

After a nightmarish start where he missed his first 10 shots, Quiambao slowly regained composure and did his part in keeping La Salle afloat in the late stages of the fourth.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

He would score a field goal that kept the Green Archers within three, 64-61 with 2:59 left but missed the important bonus free throw.

Quiambao would also drill a much-needed three to come within two, 66-64 with 1:36 left but the team was unable to sustain its grip on the contest, ultimately losing by three points.

Watch Now

The Gilas Pilipinas forward finished with five points on 2-of-13 shooting, four boards, four assists, and three steals, against three turnovers in almost 29 minutes off the bench.

It will be back to the drawing board for the big man and the Green Archers as they plot improvements moving forward.

"Para sa akin, kailangan ko lang maging kalmado in the game. Kasi, tuwing nakukuha ko 'yung bola kanina, na-excite talaga ako. So sobrang dami kong lapses," said Quiambao.

"Dadalhin ko 'yung lapses na 'yun, 'yung natutunan ko for the next. Fi-figure out ko lang, papanoorin ko 'yung film, kung ano mga nagawa ko. 'Yun lang, bawi kami next game," he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Leading by as many as 10 in the first half, La Salle failed to break the zone defense implemented by their opponents, which spelled doomed for the former.

This will be major bulletin board material for the team before their next game on Wednesday, Quiambao pointed out.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.