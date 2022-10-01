Resilient UP outlasts La Salle to start UAAP title defense on a high

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines opened its title-retention bid in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament with a tough 72-69 nipping of La Salle Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Carl Tamayo capped off his exceptional 18-point night with the insurance freebies with 4.0 seconds left before James Spencer's tight defense forced the ball out of Evan Nelle's grip as time expired.

Their endgame poise more than made up for their late gaffe where Spencer overshot his inbounds pass to Tamayo in the last 10.9 seconds that gave the possession back to the Green Archers -- one which Nelle capitalized with a gutsy three to make it a 70-69 game with 6.6 seconds remaining.

Tamayo added 19 rebounds, two assists, and two steals for the solid start for the defending champions.

Terrence Fortea stepped up with 15 points, nine assists, and five rebounds to fill the gaps left by the injured JD Cagulangan, who's nursing a minor muscle tear.

Malick Diouf also played solid for the Fighting Maroons with nine points and 13 rebounds as they fought back from a 10-point first half hole in a win reminiscent of their Game Two clash in last season's Final Four.

The UP fightback spoiled Schonny Winston's 27-point eruption to lead the rally for La Salle.

Nelle chimed in nine points, five assists, and four boards, as Michael Phillips grabbed 20 rebounds to complement his eight points and four blocks in the loss.

The Scores:

UP 72 -- Tamayo 18, Fortea 15, Diouf 9, Spencer 8, Lucero 7, Gonzales 7, Alarcon 5, Ramos 3, Abadiano 0, Galinato 0, Torculas 0, Eusebio 0, Lina 0, Calimag 0.

LA SALLE 69 -- Winston 27, Nelle 9, M. Phillips 8, Nonoy 8, Quiambao 5, Austria 4, Manuel 4, Nwankwo 2, Macalalag 2, B. Phillips 0.

Quarters: 16-17, 34-42, 50-54, 72-69.

