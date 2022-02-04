Justine Baltazar has begged off from Gilas campaign, says Pumaren

JUSTINE Baltazar has politely begged off from playing for Gilas Pilipinas.

La Salle coach Derrick Pumaren shared to SPIN.ph the 6-foot-7 forward's decision to sit out the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers, saying he wants to focus on his studies and final year in Taft.

"Justine is currently immersed in our school bubble and actually turned down two offers from Japan to play his final year with La Salle and graduate," the veteran coach said.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Baltazar was one of the collegiate players that coach Chot Reyes was eyeing to beef up the national team pool, along with University of the Philippines rookie Carl Tamayo, after their impressive showing for Gilas last year.

Pumaren emphasized Baltazar's importance to the Green Archers and called the Kapampangan the team's "main man."

'Balti is our main man'

"Our team is gearing for [the upcoming UAAP season] and more than half of our team are new to La Salle, so a lot of jelling has to be done," he said. "Balti is our main man and it would be difficult to develop chemistry without him."

Continue reading below ↓

He continued, "Besides, he needs to be close to school in our dorm as his studies are closely monitored to be on schedule for graduation."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Not helping Baltazar's cause is the strict implementation of UAAP's bubble setup for all of its member-schools.

Pumaren said: "The UAAP is strictly enforcing health and safety protocols so Balti is restricted from leaving our bubble, making it difficuit for him to attend Gilas practices."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Once Baltazar gets his diploma, Pumaren has no doubt about his player's dedication to once again be a part of the Gilas pool, all the more with the prospects of being part of the 2023 Fiba World Cup team.

"After the UAAP, I’m sure he’ll be excited to rejoin Gilas if the opportunity comes," he said. "Balti is grateful for his Gilas experience and appreciates the SBP’s support in giving him the opportunity to play for our country, it’s something he will forever cherish."

Continue reading below ↓

"For these reasons, Balti has decided to beg off from playing for Gilas in the February Fiba window but hopes there will be opportunities in the near future where he can once again represent our country."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.