Chot in talks to bring Baltazar, Tamayo on board for Gilas campaign

GILAS Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes isn't closing the door on the possibility of adding a few more college standouts to the national team in the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The outspoken mentor shared to SPIN Zoom In on Thursday that he remains in communication with the representations of Justine Baltazar and Carl Tamayo in the hope of enlisting them for the qualifiers.

"We are talking to their teams. Those guys are very high on my list," he said.

Baltazar and Tamayo were among the collegiate standouts which Tab Baldwin enlisted last year in Gilas' successful showing in the Clark bubble of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in June and in the Belgrade Olympic Qualifying Tournament in July.

Baltazar thrived in his new role as a small forward and netted 12.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 steals in five games, while Tamayo impressed in his first foray with the seniors team with his averages of 9.0 points and 2.5 boards through two games in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

The two were actually part of Reyes' old '23-for-2023' cadets list and the concurrent TNT mentor is hoping the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) can come to an agreement with La Salle and University of the Philippines on the two's availability.

Schools permission sought

"If their schools allow, they will be on the lineup," he said.

La Salle and UP have already started preparation for the imminent return of college basketball with UAAP Season 84 tentatively set to unfold in March.

If Baltazar and Tamayo get the green light, they will be added to a lean Gilas pool that currently has Dwight Ramos, Juan Gomez de Liano, naturalized player Ange Kouame, and pool members William Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab, and Tzaddy Rangel.

The core of TNT Tropang Giga is expected to beef up the pool.

