    UAAP-MENS

    Falcons boost semis bid, send Tigers on cusp of exit from Final Four race

    Adamson improves to 5-5, UST now 1-9
    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: UAAP

    ADAMSON boosted its Final Four bid while knocking University of Sto. Tomas out of Final Four contention, 61-53, in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

    Joshua Yerro rallied the Falcons to victory with 17 points, three rebounds, and four assists in their first game since Jerom Lastimosa’s season-ending full ACL tear was confirmed.

    The win pushed Adamson to solo fourth place at 5-5 (win-loss) and eliminated UST at 1-9.

    Pido Jarencio

    “We were able to get a big first few minutes of the fourth quarter but we weren’t able to finish strong. This is something na we’re still trying to learn,” said Adamson head coach Nash Racela.

    “Towards the end, I think we had a couple of turnovers and you don’t win ball games doing that but it’s part of (building) maturity and chemistry,” he added.

      The Tigers made a late 10-2 run to cut the lead to two, 52-50, in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.

      In response, a late triple from Monty Montebon, who ended up with eight points, and back-to-back clutch threes from Didap Hanapi, who finished with seven points, shut the door on a late UST comeback for the Falcons' fifth win of the season.

      PHOTO: UAAP

