John Lloyd Clemente showing flashes of old form under Jeff Napa

FOR John Lloyd Clemente, having a familiar face by your side really helps a lot when it comes to your confidence.

And he's grateful that he has coach Jeff Napa heading into his fourth year this UAAP Season 85.

"Motivated ako kasi bumalik si coach Jeff. Siya talaga ang mentor ko simula nung high school pa lang kaya binibigyan niya talaga ako ng kumpyansa," the 6-foot-3 scorer said, finally showing flashes of the lead guard that he has come to be known back in his high school days.

Napa, for his part, said he trusts the whole team and is holding them accountable for whatever they do on the court.

"Everybody naman may kumpyansa ako," he said. "Everybody is given the confidence through their hard work. Kahit naman [si John Lloyd], nakakatikim ng di magagandang salita sa akin kahit matagal-tagal ko na siyang kasama."

That trust has helped Clemente bounce back as he owned up to the pedestrian campaign he had the last time out, averaging only 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists as he had an on-and-off season as the Bulldogs' main main in UAAP Season 84.

The 24-year-old from Apalit, Pampanga is now starting to rectify those shortcomings starting with leading NU to the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup crown where he was named as the MVP.

Clemente averaged 12.9 points on 34-percent shooting from deep, to go with 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 steals, including his 10-point, 2-assist performance in the Bulldogs' 56-46 clincher over Far Eastern University on Saturday.

He admitted that achieving this level of success will be big for his morale heading into this upcoming tiff. Yet like what Napa has taught them, the grind never stops.

"Malaking boost sa akin ito dahil kumpyansa din ito eh," he said. "Pero sa amin lang, sa vocabulary ni coach walang magre-relax ni isa sa amin. Yung nilalaro namin, binibigay namin yung best namin every game kahit sino pa ang kalaban namin. Malakas man o mahina, 100-percent yung game pa rin namin kahit na sino."

