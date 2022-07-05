Manansala focusing on St. Clare, tightlipped on UST coaching situation

COACH Jinino Manansala is leaving it to University of Santo Tomas executives to make the announcement on who will handle the men's basketball program moving forward.

"Hintayin po natin ang announcement nila," he said on Tuesday during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum ahead of the opening of the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

UST went 3-11 in UAAP Season 84, just a notch above tailender University of the East.

Manansala, under contract with the Tigers until December, is not coaching UST in the development league and is instead handling Adalem Construction-St. Clare.

UST assistant coach Albert Alocillo is calling the shots for the Tigers.

Albert Alocillo handles UST in the D-League as Jinino Manansala coaches St. Clare.

The former Tigers team captain has discussed with UST Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) director Fr. Rodel Cansancio his plan to handle St. Clare College for the meantime while also executing his duties as the head coach of the UST Tiger Cubs.

"Nagpaalam po ako kay Fr. Rodel na mag-focus po muna ako sa St. Clare. Bigyan ko muna ng time ang St. Clare," he said.

Racal Motors will back UST in the preseason tourney as talks continue between the Espana-based school and San Miguel Corporation for a potential sponsorship for the men's basketball program, possibly starting this upcoming UAAP Season 85.

St. Clare opens its campaign on Thursday against Wangs Basketball-Letran.

