Jinino holds fort amid talks for SMC takeover of UST Tigers program

JININO Manansala is staying put like a good soldier ahead of a looming shake-up in the University of Santo Tomas basketball program.

The current coach and former Growling Tigers team captain is making sure he's ready regardless of what the future holds for him and the players, continuing to oversee the practices for both the seniors and juniors squads.

"Nire-ready lang natin ang mga bata kung ano man ang darating," Manansala told Spin.ph on Tuesday.

Changes are bound to come soon.

Spin.ph sources confirmed negotiations have ramped up over the past few weeks for a San Miguel takeover of the UST basketball program. Involved in the talks are school administrators led by Rector Fr. Richard Ang, OP and Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) director Fr. Rodel Cansancio, OP on one side and SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua, a former UST player, on the other.

Insiders with knowledge of the negotiations, however, insisted that there's nothing concrete at this point with the two parties yet to hash out crucial details of the potential partnership with meetings still set this week.

"Sa ngayon, nasa 50-50 pa. Wala pang sigurado," the source said.

The names of current NorthPort head coach and former UST mentor Pido Jarencio, current Letran head coach Bonnie Tan, Rensy Bajar, and even Ginebra guard LA Tenorio have been floated in the grapevine, but until such agreement is struck within the next two weeks, everything remains up in the air.

As of now, the only thing certain sponsorship-wise is that Racal Motors will support the men's basketball team, with the company's name expected to be carried by the Growling Tigers in the upcoming 2022 PBA D-League season this July.

For his part, Manansala's contract will expire at the end of the year and he promises to keep his promise of helping UST climb its way out of the cellar especially after the fallout of the infamous Sorsogon bubble.

"Sa atin naman, kahit ano ang maging desisyon ng nasa taas, sinisigurado kong maayos ng maigi ang basketball team natin," said Manansala, who is joined by assistant coaches Joph Cleopas, Albert Alocillo, and Jaime Manansala Jr. in supervising the Growling Tigers' trainings.

Sherwin Concepcion will remain the focal point for UST together with holdovers Nic Cabanero, Bryan Santos, Paul Manalang, and Jordi Gomez de Liano, with Manansala securing the commitment of Fil-Am center Gani Stevens just before the end of UAAP Season 84.

The Growling Tigers, featuring Concepcion, Cabanero, and Santos, even ruled the UAAP men's 3x3 tournament in Calatagan, Batangas two weeks back, showing that the squad possesses immense promise even after their 3-11 finish in the five-a-side game.

"Binuo natin ang team na ito at sigurado tayo na come Season 85, mas matibay na sila," the coach said.

