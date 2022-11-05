Jerom Lastimosa, Vince Magbuhos to miss Adamson game vs UST

ADAMSON will miss two key players for its game against University of Santo Tomas on Saturday.

Jerom Lastimosa and Vince Magbuhos won't suit up for the Soaring Falcons' tiff against the Growling Tigers owing to injuries sustained in the game against University of the Philippines on Wednesday.

Lastimosa injured his right foot in the fourth quarter of the game when he stepped on the foot of JD Cagulangan. He was diagnosed with a dislocation.

Magbuhos, meanwhile, hurt his knee when Malick Diouf landed on him in the third quarter. Adamson is seeking a second opinion on the injury.

Soaring Falcons coach Nash Racela lamented the absences of the duo and hoped that the upcoming Fiba break could aid their recovery in time for the homestretch of the Final Four race in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

"We're hoping they could recover during the break. Both Jerom and Vince are big part of our offense and we're praying for their speedy recovery," he said.

Lastimosa averages 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists average, while Magbuhos shoots 32 percent from deep and averages 7.9 points, 5.3 boards, and 2.5 dimes.

Adamson will count on Joem Sabandal, Joshua Yerro, Cedrick Manzano, and Lenda Douanga to take charge as the Soaring Falcons look to avenge their 69-60 defeat to UST in the first round.

