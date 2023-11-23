Jerom unsure what the future holds as he takes a year off to heal

WITH his UAAP career behind him, Jerom Lastimosa now has to face the million dollar question — what's next?

Once he completes his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), one would wonder what the King Falcon's plans are moving forward.

Lastimosa admitted in a chat with SPIN.ph after the final game of his collegiate career that he is still unsure what to do and where to go next.

"Siguro ‘yun lang ang kinukwestyon ko ngayon sa sarili ko — kung saan ako pupunta after my recovery," Lastimosa shared.

"Bahala na kung saan ako dadalhin ni Lord. Du’n ako."

Although his post-surgery recovery — once he decides to finally undergo such procedure — will take roughly two-thirds of a year, Lastimosa insists on taking a full year out before committing himself to the pros.

"Sabi naman ng doktor, eight to 10 months but gusto ko siguro buuin ko na ‘yung isang year para fully healthy na ko," said Lastimosa.

A legacy of loyalty

Adamson head coach Nash Racela told mediamen how Lastimosa's UAAP legacy is one driven by value and loyalty.

"Kapag tinignan mo yung what happened in the past two years, it's not just the value that (Jerom) brings to the school but the value na binibigay niya sa eskwela na not everybody will do.

"People talk about Jerom having offers but he chose to stay with Adamson this year despite his injury he still chose to play for Adamson. Other people they don't see that as something admirable, but it is something that we really appreciate, not just us, but the whole Adamson community.

"I'm sure the whole UAAP appreciates what he did. Sana moving forward yung mga bata makita yun and sana ganun din kasi they represent the UAAP and ngayong tapos na siya masasabi ko na nirepresent niya nang maayos na maayos ang UAAP at nirerepresent niya nang maayos na maayos ang Adamson."

