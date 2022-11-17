Jerom Lastimosa out for remainder of UAAP Season 85

JEROM Lastimosa has been ruled out for the remainder of UAAP Season 85.

The Adamson said on Thursday he has yet to fully heal from his dislocated right foot.

"Two weeks pa. Di na ako aabot," he said.

Lastimosa averaged 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists before suffering the injury against University of the Philippines.

He had hoped that the 11-day Fiba break would help his recovery from a dislocated foot.

"May punit eh, tapos may bone bruise din. Magpapa-PRP ako bukas. Sayang nga eh," he said.

Lastimosa lauded the rest of the Soaring Falcons for continuing to fight. The Falcons have won four of 10 games.

"Masaya lang ako kasi nakikita ko na nagse-step up talaga silang lahat," he said, praising the efforts of the likes of Joshua Yerro, Aaron Flowers, and Jed Colonia who kept the ship afloat for Adamson despite taking the heartbreaking 81-78 defeat to La Salle.

"Sana kahit na di na ako umabot, ituloy lang nila yung ginagawa nila para sa Adamson."