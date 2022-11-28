Bettina Binaohan, Jerom Lastimosa voted UAAP Players of the Week

La Salle's Bettina Binaohan and Adamson's Jerom Lastimosa' share the UAAP Player of the Week honors.

Binaohan played huge in La Salle’s 61-57 overtime win against six-time champion National University that ended the Lady Bulldogs' record win streak at 108 games in the UAAP women's basketball tournament.

Returning from a right foot injury, Lastimosa helped the Falcons stay in the race for the last spot in the Final Four after a win over National University in men's play.

For their heroics, Lastimosa and Binaohan were voted Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Players of the Week presented by the Philippine Sports Commission and San Miguel Corporation.

Binaohan was a vital part of La Salle's game against NU, posting 10 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals to force a crossover semifinals for the first time in nine years.

She had 14 points and 17 rebounds in their 66-41 triumph over the winless University of the East to seal the No. 2 seed with a 12-2 card for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four against No. 3 UST (11-3).

It is the fifth time in four years that the group composed of print and online writers regularly covering the collegiate beat gave a shared citation for two players.

The first was NU's Ria Nabalan and Ateneo's Ange Kouame in Oct. 2018 followed by UST's CJ Cansino and Adamson's Mar Prado in Oct. 2019. UE’s Luis Villegas and Ateneo women’s star Kacey Dela Rosa also shared the honors this season. The group also handed out Co-Players of the Week honors in the NCAA with San Beda's Robert Bolick and Letran's Bong Quinto in Aug. 2018.

Lastimosa unleashed 23 points on 5-of-8 shooting from deep in 17 minutes of action to beat FEU, 75-70, followed by a seven-point performance highlighted by the game-winning trey in Adamson’s 64-63 escape act against NU.

Against NU, Lastimosa fired blanks in the second half but sinked the game-winning trey with 5.5 seconds left as Adamson survived NU to stay in the Final Four hunt with a 7-6 card.

“We're still alive going to the Final Four. Alam ko na yung dalawang tira ko is hindi siya pumasok but I never give up sa last shot. So, I think deserve ko naman yun kasi pina-practice ko talaga every day. Hindi lang every day, kundi every morning, lunch and dinner,” said Lastimosa, who added five rebounds, two assists and a steal versus the Bulldogs.

“One more na lang, one more push just to make it to the Final 4,” he added as Adamson has the chance to complete the Final Four picture with a win against Ateneo this Wednesday.

Binaohan was picked over her teammate Lee Sario and MVP candidate Eka Soriano of UST, while Lastimosa was chosen over Ateneo’s Ange Kouame and Dave Ildefonso, UP's Carl Tamayo, and UE rookie Rey Remogat for the award also backed by MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey.