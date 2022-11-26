La Salle seals no. 2 spot in UAAP women's Final Four

LA Salle sealed the no. 2 spot in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball Final Four with a 66-41 triumph over University of the East on Saturday at UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

La Salle vs UE UAAP Season 85 women's basketball

Lee Sario anchored the Lady Archers with 18 points, while Bettina Binaohan got a double-double of 14 points and 17 rebounds to end the eliminations with a 12-2 record.

The duo sustained their eight-game win streak, including the historic win over defending champion National University, to set up a semifinals clash against no. 3 University of Santo Tomas.

Fina Niantcho Tchuido, who evaded a one-game suspension for her alleged biting incident last game, also grabbed 13 rebounds for La Salle which heads to the postseason armed with a twice-to-beat advantage.

UE ended the season winless in 14 games despite the best efforts of Joyce Terrinal, who had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Kamba Kone, who grabbed 22 rebounds on top of her eight points.

UST earlier clipped Far Eastern University, 77-65, to finish with an 11-3 record.

Rocel Dionisio led the Tigresses with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while MVP frontrunner Eka Soriano tallied 14 points, seven boards, four assists, and one block.

Tacky Tacatac chimed in 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals, and one block for back-to-back wins for UST.

Camille Taguiam topscored for the Lady Tamaraws (3-11) with 27 points, five assists, five steals, and four rebounds.

Ateneo, on the other hand, stumbled on its road to the Final Four with a shock 84-57 defeat to University of the Philippines.

Already in the semifinals, the Blue Eagles suffered a defeat to end the eliminations at 7-7.

Christie Bariquit dropped 20 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and two asssists,

Maian Domingo had a double-double of 16 points, 10 boards, four dimes, and three steals, and Rhea Sanchez got 13 points for UP which ended its campaign with a 6-8 record.

It's definitely not the kind of springboard Ateneo needs heading into its clash against top-seed NU.

Kacey dela Rosa was the lone Blue Eagle to score in double figures at 17 points, five rebounds, and two blocks in the loss.

The Scores:

Second Game:

UST 77 -- Dionisio 15, Soriano 14, Tacatac 10, Bron 10, Villasin 7, Pangilinan 7, Santos 6, Ambos 4, Serrano 2, Villapando 2, Araza 0.

FEU 65 -- Taguiam 27, Pacia 9, Lopez 7, Jumuad 6, Go 6, Manguiat 5, Paras 2, Aquino 2, Delos Santos 1, Obien 0, Cunawan 0, Calinawan 0.

Quarters: 20-19, 31-38, 56-52, 77-65.

Third Game:

LA SALLE 66 -- Sario 18, Binaohan 14, Torres 8, Jimenez 6, Arciga 4, De La Paz 4, Niantcho Tchuido 4, Dalisay 4, Camba 2, Ahmed 2, San Juan 0, Espinas 0, Bacierto 0, Castillo 0.

UE 41 -- Terrinal 15, Paule 10, Kone 8, Delig 6, Caraig 2, Sajol 0, Lorena 0, Silva 0, Dela Rosa 0, Gervacio 0, Nama 0, De Leon 0.

Quarters: 13-5, 32-15, 48-35, 66-41.

Fourth Game:

UP 84 -- Bariquit 20, Domingo 16, Sanchez 13, Pesquera 6, Maw 6, Rivera 5, Larrosa 4, Tapawan 4, Lebico 4, Gonzales 2, Vingno 2, Lozada 2, Sauz 0, Jimenez 0, Lara 0.

ATENEO 57 -- Dela Rosa 17, Villacruz 9, Calago 8, Joson 7, Miranda 4, Nieves 4, Fetalvero 3, Eufemiano 3, Angala 2, Cruza 0, Perez 0, Penaranda 0.

Quarters: 17-14, 34-25, 59-41, 84-57.