Napa praises Enriquez's guts, leadership qualities: 'Makapal ang mukha'

NATIONAL University coach Jeff Napa heaped praise guard on Steve Nash Enriquez, saying he's exactly the leader the Bulldogs need to do well in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

The second-year guard from Cebu led the team in scoring with 16 points in a big 80-76 win against La Salle on Wednesday - the Bulldogs' fourth in a row and fifth in six games this season.

Napa said the long-haired guard still has a lot to learn, but praised his guts and leadershp qualities.

"Alam ko maraming pagtatrabahuhin pero good thing, makapal ang mukha, [he's] born to be a leader Ever since, yun talaga ang hinahanap ko dito [sa team]," said Napa.

"So, naging patient lang kami sa kanya, dahil nag-take ulit ang injury bago mag-season pero naging positive pa rin kami kasi nga, alam niya, mayroon siyang back-up na mga teammates niya, hihintayin siya hanggang sa gumaling siya," he added.

Describing his recovery from a preseason injury at around "70-80 percent," Enriquez said the despite the recent run of success, the Bulldogs are hungry for more.

"[Ang] mentality namin, mas hungry kesa sa kanila siyempre, both teams nag-prepare na manalo kami, kung sino mas gutom, doon talaga ibibigay," explained the Cebuano guard.

"So mas gutom kami, ang Bulldogs kaya nakuha ang panalo."

