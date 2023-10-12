Napa says Bulldogs have put loss to UP behind them, glad to get bounce-back win vs UST

COACH Jeff Napa was pleased to see National University get back on track with a victyory over University of Sto. Tomas.

It served as a bounce-back after a disappointing performance against University of the Philippines and a good preparation for the next match, against La Salle on Sunday in the UAAP men's basketball tournament.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"UST, alam niyo naman na very strong team din. ‘Yung mga namamahala du’n, alam niyo naman eh. Kumbaga, matagal ko nang kasama ‘yung mga nandun sa kabila na ‘yun. Siyempre, ‘yung understanding namin sa bawat isa ay ‘di talaga magpapatalo lalo na sina Coach Pido (Jarencio)," Napa said.

"Minindset ko talaga sa kanila dahil I know for a fact kung ano ‘yung kayang ibigay ng UST na ‘yan para coming on Sunday against La Salle, siguro naman it won’t happen na ‘yung nangyari sa’min against UP na hindi kami naglaro at our best," Napa shared.

"Hopefully, we perform better. Kalimutan na ‘yung nangyari sa UP na ‘yun."

In three days' time, Napa will take on another ex-PBA mentor in Topex Robinson and the rest of the Green Archers, 2 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.

