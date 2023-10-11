Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, Oct 11
    NU Bulldogs send hapless UST reeling to 17th loss in a row

    Can rejigged Tigers still turn this woeful season around?
    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    NATIONAL University, stung by a loss to the UP Maroons the last time, vented its ire on a hapless UST side, 87-69, in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

    Jolo Manansala scored 13 points and grabbed four boards for the 3-1 Bulldogs, who extended the rebuilding Tigers' slump to four defeats this season and a school-record 17th in a row dating back to last season.

    pido jarencio ust vs nu

