NU Bulldogs send hapless UST reeling to 17th loss in a row

NATIONAL University, stung by a loss to the UP Maroons the last time, vented its ire on a hapless UST side, 87-69, in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

Jolo Manansala scored 13 points and grabbed four boards for the 3-1 Bulldogs, who extended the rebuilding Tigers' slump to four defeats this season and a school-record 17th in a row dating back to last season.

PHOTO: UAAP

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph