Jamike glad to see UE nearly upset La Salle despite 'awkward' situation

UNIVERSITY of the East did its best, but its best just wasn't good enough.

The Red Warriors came oh so close to their elusive first win in UAAP Season 84 before faltering in the endgame as they absorbed a 85-82 overtime loss to La Salle on Thursday.

It's a tough pill to swallow, all the more with this 10th straight loss officially eliminating them from the Final Four race.

Jarin on UE loss to La Salle

But one can't fault deputy coach Jamike Jarin for lauding the gallant effort of his UE side as it threw everything including the kitchen sink in the game where it just fell short.

"We're proud of our boys. We fought tooth and nail against La Salle, so I’m happy for the boys they are learning, they’re maturing," he said.

"Right now, I’m happy with everybody cause what we preach is sacrifice and being selfless. We played that way and we adapt that culture. A little more games like this, we could be probably a better team after the season. These are the things that we need."

To Jarin, the story would have been different had the Red Warriors been able to manage their rebounds especially with them only grabbing 41 boards while the Green Archers' pair of Justine Baltazar and Michael Phillips combining for 48 between just the two of them.

"We played really well but we just got outrebounded so it was tough loss for us," he lamented, with UE's 43-percent shooting from the field, including 35-percent clip from deep, being negated by the 36 second chance points that La Salle got as it hauled down 68 total rebounds -- 39 coming from the offensive end.

Despite still not getting the win, it's really the kind of effort that Jarin has been demanding from the Red Warriors from the very start as he and head coach Jack Santiago have been looking to fasttrack these players' developments to help the Recto side be as competitive as their peers.

"Right now kasi if you look at our team, we got 10 players that are new, we got six players that have been in the UAAP before but only had very minimal playing time, and Harvey [Pagsanjan] was the only one who was playing in the last UAAP tournament. So we have 15-man lineup who's not really used to playing and right now, the experience that we’re getting, they’re just gonna be better players in the future," he said.

It's also a promising sign that UE is galvanizing despite the continued absence of Santiago, who has missed his sixth straight game still due to the school's internal investigation regarding his controversy involving his alleged remarks against Ricci Rivero back in the first round.

Jarin wouldn't hide the difficulties that the winless Red Warriors side are dealing with, but he's just elated how the team is coming together in the face of those adversities.

"Every game, we dedicate all our games to coach Jack because we’re in a situation right now that we actually we weren't ready," he said.

"It's a tough situation especially for the boys, especially for coach Jack, and my heart goes out for coach Jack. We're all in an awkward situation right now but we just continue to stay positive and hopefully for the coming games, coach Jack will be on the sidelines and being a head coach."

UE will now fight for pride for its remaining games starting on Saturday against Adamson.

