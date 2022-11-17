James Spencer glad to treat mom to hot shooting vs FEU

JAMES Spencer knows all too well that with the depth of University of the Philippines, anyone can torch the nets in any given day.

He's grateful that on Thursday, it was him who got his shots up.

James Spencer on hot shooting vs FEU

"Any given night, anyone can pop up for any given amount of points. I'm just happy it was me today," he said after scoring 19 points on 4-of-7 shooting from deep to guide UP to a 73-59 victory over Far Eastern University.

This sensational performance is made all the more special with his mom watching him from the stands.

"It's always good to have my family here. I always look to the stands and make sure she sees it. It was special to have my mom here," said Spencer, treating his mom to an absolute show.

Coach Goldwin Monteverde also praised Spencer for staying ready as the rest of Fighting Maroons kept feeding him the ball which led to the team's early 16-1 start.

"He shot really well today. The ball was moving well and I think his teammates looked for him in the first half, he was getting the ball and he delivered," said the champion mentor.

Yet Spencer would be the first to point out the quirks that the defending champions need to polish all the more with the playoffs fast approaching.

"We had a great start. A bit disappointing that we let the lead slip," he said, lamenting on how the Tamaraws rallied before the Fighting Maroons asserted their will in the ensuing quarters. "But we managed to build it back up again."