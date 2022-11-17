James Spencer heats up early as streaking UP adds FEU to victims

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines stretched its win streak to seven with a handy 73-59 victory over Far Eastern University in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

UP vs FEU recap

James Spencer waxed hot early and unfurled 15 of his 19 points in the first half as he shot 4-of-7 from deep, to go with three rebounds to rise to a 10-1 record.

His three in the final 1:51 of the game gave the Fighting Maroons their biggest lead at 21 points, 71-50, to boost their chances for a top two spot which comes with a twice-to-beat incentive.

Malick Diouf was also a menace down low with his 11 points, 20 boards, three assists, and three blocks, while Carl Tamayo had 10 points and seven boards in the win.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"We just need to work on being consistent. We can't play in spurts, we need to be consistent offensively and defensively," said coach Goldwin Monteverde.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

UP bucked the absence of Terrence Fortea, who was nursing a sprained ankle, and staged a strong 16-1 start.

The Tamaraws responded with their own 17-4 rally to get to within two, 20-18, late in the first quarter, but the Fighting Maroons once again got their act and slowly created breathing room to take the 14-point conquest.

Watch Now

"After a long break, at least we started well dito sa game na 'to. We started strong especially sa defense namin ng first part, we started strong and that created shots for us," said Monteverde.

FEU lost back-to-back games to fall to 4-7.

Jorick Bautista led the Tamaraws with 12 points, as Chiolo Anonuevo tallied 10 points, four boards, three steals, and two assists.

The Scores:

UP 73 -- Spencer 19, Diouf 11, Tamayo 10, Abadiano 9, Lucero 8, Cagulangan 6, Alarcon 6, Galinato 3, Ramos 1, Gonzales 0, Calimag 0, Lina 0, Eusebio 0, Torculas 0, Andrews 0.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

FEU 59 -- Bautista 12, Anonuevo 10, Tchuente 9, Gonzales 9, Torres 7, Sleat 7, Alforque 3, Sajonia 2, Sandagon 0, Tempra 0, Ona 0, Bagunu 0.

Quarters: 22-18, 43-32, 58-42, 73-59.