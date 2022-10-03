UE coach says Warriors won't go winless: 'It's gonna be different'

DESPITE University of the East dropping its opening-day assignment against National University on Sunday, Red Warriors coach Jack Santiago is beaming with pride as he believes he has a better team in UAAP Season 85.

So much so that he dared to predict that a win is on the horizon.

"Even though we lost the game, I would say na we can win some games this coming season," he said after UE suffered a 77-70 loss to NU.

"Although we came up short sa game, at least we see the difference between the last year na team compared to today's team. We see a lot of improvement compared doon sa last season."

The defeat hiked the Red Warriors' losing streak to 15 straight games now after a 0-14 campaign in UAAP Season 84.

"You noticed naman na we have players ngayon na pwede ngang makatulong compared to last season na talagang walang players. And last season kasi, talagang kulang yung preparation, I would say. Remember, we were the last team to enter into a bubble. Yung aming dorm, kami ata yung last na na-approve," he said.

"But ngayon, with the preparation that we have and some players na dumating, I would say na it's gonna be a different season for us this coming Season 85."

Among those who flashed their potential include Fil-Am Luis Villegas who churned out a solid statline of 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and two steals in his UAAP debut.

Also having solid games were rookies Gani Stevens and CJ Payawal.

Harvey Pagsanjan, however, had a forgettable first game, missing all of his 10 shots to go scoreless.

Yet Santiago isn't bothered as he keeps his faith on the third-year guard.

"May tendency si Harvey na maglaro ng ganyan eh, especially first game ngayon. Of course, siguro ang gusto lang ni Harvey is to help the team kaya lang, masyado niya siguro na nilalagay doon sa shoulder niya yung responsibility," he said. "That's why I keep on telling him to relax and hopefully by next game, ma-settle niya na yan. Baka hopefully by next game namin, kung manalo kami, he will be our best player of the game. You'll never know."

Potential, though, will remain as is until UE realizes it and Santiago would be the first to say that it's up to the players to really want that victory to be able to get over the hump.

"We still need to correct, improve those mga mistakes namin, and hopefully we can bounce back come Wednesday's game," he said, with his eyes set on the Red Warriors next clash against Far Eastern University.

