NU Bulldogs go on a late run to survive scare from UE Red Warriors

NATIONAL University used a strong finishing kick to drub University of the East, 77-70, for its breakthrough win in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Jake Figueroa dropped seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, on top of nine rebounds and two assists as the Bulldogs fired a 16-3 blast to turn the game from a close 53-52 game to a commanding 67-55 lead with 4:08 to play.

John Lloyd Clemente paced NU with 15 points and two assists to weather a third quarter UE rally after the Jhocson side jumped to an early 24-9 lead.

It was just the kind of game coach Jeff Napa expects from his Bulldogs all season long with Patrick Yu also stepping up with 13 points and four boards and Michael Malonzo nabbing 10 and four.

"It's a good win for us, pero still marami pa kaming kailangan trabahuhin," said the outspoken mentor.

Steve Nash Enriquez, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury, missed the game although Kean Baclaan made sure that his presence won't be missed with his eight points, five assists, four steals, and three boards.

Senegalese center Omar John also had a solid debut with five points, 16 rebounds, and two dimes in the win.

This loss only piled on UE's woes as it dropped its 15th consecutive loss.

Kyle Paranada led the Red Warriors with 17 points, five assists, and five steals, while rookie Luis Villegas had 15 points, five boards, three assists, three blocks, and two steals.

Harvey Pagsanjan had a woeful start this season, going scoreless after missing all of his 10 shots from the field.

The Scores:

NU 77 -- Clemente 15, Figueroa 13, Yu 13, Malonzo 10, Manansala 9, Baclaan 8, John 5, Minerva 3, Mahinay 1, Galinato 0, Padrones 0, Tibayan 0, Palacielo 0, Tulabut 0.

UE 70 -- K. Paranada 17, Villegas 15, Sawat 7, Stevens 6, N. Paranada 6, Antiporda 6, Payawal 5, Tulabut 4, Alcantara 2, Remogat 2, Pagsanjan 0, Guevarra 0, Abatayo 0, Lingo-Lingo 0.

Quarters: 24-11, 44-32, 53-52, 77-70.

