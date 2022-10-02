Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Oct 3
    UAAP-MENS

    NU Bulldogs go on a late run to survive scare from UE Red Warriors

    by randolph b. leongson
    12 hours ago
    jake figueroa UE vs NU
    PHOTO: UAAP

    NATIONAL University used a strong finishing kick to drub University of the East, 77-70, for its breakthrough win in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    Jake Figueroa dropped seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, on top of nine rebounds and two assists as the Bulldogs fired a 16-3 blast to turn the game from a close 53-52 game to a commanding 67-55 lead with 4:08 to play.

    John Lloyd Clemente paced NU with 15 points and two assists to weather a third quarter UE rally after the Jhocson side jumped to an early 24-9 lead.

    It was just the kind of game coach Jeff Napa expects from his Bulldogs all season long with Patrick Yu also stepping up with 13 points and four boards and Michael Malonzo nabbing 10 and four.

    Omar John NU vs UE

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: UAAP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again