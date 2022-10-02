NU Bulldogs go on a late run to survive scare from UE Red Warriors

NATIONAL University used a strong finishing kick to drub University of the East, 77-70, for its breakthrough win in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Jake Figueroa dropped seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, on top of nine rebounds and two assists as the Bulldogs fired a 16-3 blast to turn the game from a close 53-52 game to a commanding 67-55 lead with 4:08 to play.
John Lloyd Clemente paced NU with 15 points and two assists to weather a third quarter UE rally after the Jhocson side jumped to an early 24-9 lead.
It was just the kind of game coach Jeff Napa expects from his Bulldogs all season long with Patrick Yu also stepping up with 13 points and four boards and Michael Malonzo nabbing 10 and four.
