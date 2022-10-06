Jack Santiago says UE can't afford to relax after one win

COACH Jack Santiago sees tougher challenges ahead after University of the East ended a 15-game losing streak and says the Red Warriors have a lot of work to do to in Season 85.

Santiago guaranteed at least a win this season and on Wednesday UE came up with a 76-66 victory over Far Eastern University.

Before this win, the Warriors' last got a victory in October 2019 against National University.

"Just because of the win, the tendency is to relax. We cannot afford that," said Santiago, adding they need to prepare better for the next games.

Kyle Paranada believes that the streak-busting win can provide the fuel to earn more victories.

"It feels really good, for our first win in two seasons. It's just gonna give us momentum for the next games," said Paranada. "The past is the past, we can't do anything about the past. So we just think about the future."

Paranada was the lone double-digit scorer for the Red Warriors with 25 points on top of five assists.

"Confidence? My whole life, when I was younger, I always shot the ball with confidence. You're supposed to shoot with confidence," mentioned Paranada.

"So I'll say just, every day, shooting, you see the ball go in. If you see the ball go in, that builds up confidence," he added.

Up next for the team is Adamson this weekend, which Santiago believes can enter the Final Four.

