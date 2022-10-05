UE Red Warriors end 15-game losing streak by stunning FEU Tamaraws

UNIVERSITY of the East finally put an end to its 15-game losing skid by stunning Far Eastern University, 76-66, in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Kyle Paranada went nuclear for the Red Warriors as he poured in a career-high 25 points, nine in the fourth quarter including the game-sealing layup with 47.5 seconds left to make it a 76-64 lead for the Recto crew.

He shot 5-of-10 from deep to go with five assists, a rebound and a steal as he helped the Read Warriors even their record to 1-1 with their since the tailend of UAAP Season 82 when they beat National University, 79-77, on Oct. 30, 2019.

"I think ang bottomline nga doon, yung heart. We just came from a loss in our first game, but I told the boys na it's only the first game," said coach Jack Santiago after finally tasting his first UAAP win as a head coach.

"Maybe it's opening jitters for us. Ang bottom line dito, yung system namin," he added.

The Red Warriors were on-point on the defensive end in the third quarter, holding the Tamaraws to just eight points and one field goal as they jumped to a 63-44 lead.

Paranada pushed that UE lead up to 21, 65-44, but FEU got to as close as eight points, 67-59, in the last 3:52 before Paranada scored seven of the Red Warriors' last nine points to close the deal.

JM Tulabut added nine points, Luis Villegas got eight points, five boards, and five assists, and Nikko Paranada had eight points, four rebounds, and two assists in UE's first win over FEU since a huge 90-65 victory back in Sept. 30, 2018.

That UAAP Season 81 team was led by the way by Alvin Pasaol.

Patrick Sleat topscored with 15 points, four steals, and three assists as Cholo Anonuevo got 10 points, five boards, and two dimes in the Tamaraws' second straight loss.

The scores:

UE 76 - K. Paranada 25, Tulabut 9, Villegas 8, N. Paranada 8, Pagsanjan 7, Sawat 6, Payawal 5, Stevens 4, Alcantara 2, Antiporda 2, Remogat 0, Beltran 0.

FEU 66 - Sleat 15, Anonuevo 10, Torres 8, Alforque 6, Bautista 6, Gonzales 5, Tempra 5, Tchuente 4, Gravera 3, Sandagon 2, Songcuya 2, Guibao 0, Ona 0.

Quarters: 18-19, 38-36, 63-44, 76-66.

