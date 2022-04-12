Jack Santiago puzzled by his continuous ban from UE bench

WHERE in the world is Jack Santiago?

The University of the East coach's continued absence from the bench remained a big mystery to some, especially as he missed his fourth straight game on Tuesday when the cellar-dwellers bowed to University of Santo Tomas, 72-61.

Deputy Jamike Jarin once again called the shots for the Red Warriors as they remained as the only team without a victory in UAAP Season 84.

'Hindi ko talaga alam'

Reached for comment, Santiago said that he himself is confused about the situation, saying, "Hindi ko talaga alam."

The first-year mentor was first slapped with a two-game suspension by the UAAP for allegedly instructing his players to hurt Ricci Rivero in UP's 81-66 victory over UE last April 2.

Santiago, however, refuted the accusations and appealed the ban, insisting that he only told his players, "Ginagawa kayong katawa-tawa."

But even after he served out the reduced suspension, UE conducted its own internal investigation and kept Santiago off the team's bench for the past two games.

He has now missed half of the eight games that the Red Warriors have played this season.

Santiago admitted that he remains in the dark on when this problem will be resolved, although he hopes to be back on the sidelines once the games resume after the Holy Week break.

