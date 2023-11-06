Jack Cruz-Dumont embraces 'next man up' mentality in UE's late Final Four bid

JACK Cruz-Dumont might be a UAAP rookie in Season 86, but he's no stranger to stepping up in the big stages back home in Canada.

Carrying four years of college ball experience at the University of British Columbia, the 6-foot-3 Fil-Canadian baller has long embraced the pressure-filled limelight.

And such firsthand experience was on full display when it mattered the most upon hitting five of his nine points in overtime to finish what UE started over a gutsy FEU side.

"I just wanna help the team in any way I can. I’m a rookie in the UAAP but I have college experience back home. With (Gjerard) Wilson out, I know that I’m gonna have to step up and play some point guard (duties) to give Noy (Remogat) a break at times.

"I just went in there and just did what I had to do to get the win," Cruz-Dumont said.

UE head coach Jack Santiago, who personally recruited Jack and his soon-to-debut brother Hunter come Season 87, shared how he always had full faith in the former to deliver when it counts.

"Si Jack (Cruz-Dumont) naman, he’s capable of giving us big baskets. It’s a matter of sometimes, medyo nag-struggle din siya or maybe ‘di lang siya ganun ka-aggressive but he can deliver," said Santiago.

"I have trust and confidence with this guy. Ako ang kumuha diyan so I know his capabilities. I hope that this big win for us, sana mag-dirediretso pa coming in to the next games," he added.

'Not the same team'

With league leader UP next up in UE's Final Four hunt, Cruz-Dumont believes the Red Warriors have significantly changed for the better since their first round loss to the Maroons.

"I’m really excited to play UP because the last time we played them, we weren’t the same team. We have a lot more experience and our chemistry’s been building," Cruz-Dumont said.

"We’re gonna treat it the same as we treat any other team. We’ll get prepared and take it one game at a time, but we’re ready to go."

