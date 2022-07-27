Incoming head coach Bal David seeks to instill 'dugong tigre' in UST

IF there's one guarantee that Bal David is willing to make as he assumes the head coaching post of University of Santo Tomas, it's that he promises to ingrain to these players the true Thomasian fighting spirit.

Bal David on UST job

"Gusto kong ma-instill natin sa mga ugat ng mga batang ito yung dugong tigre," he told Spin.ph.

"Yun ang pwede kong maipasa sa mga bata, na magkaroon sila ng winning attitude. Alam natin na bagsak ang morale nitong mga ito and we know na syempre the championship is still a long way to go and you have to work hard for it, but we have to win games muna para mabalik yung confidence nila."

David finally watched the Growling Tigers up close since his appointment as the new head coach, and the team responded to his presence with a 71-point mauling as Builders Warehouse-UST took the 150-79 win over AMA Wednesday in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

It was a solid follow-up to the Growling Tigers' 86-78 win over Jose Rizal University last Monday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

"That's a good start and a good sign. At least nakikita mo yung chemistry ng mga bata," he said.

David, 49, is coming home to España as he now takes over the head coaching post nearly three decades since he helped the team win back-to-back UAAP crowns in 1993 and 1994.

His former Ginebra teammates Rodney Santos and Ronald Magtulis, fellow Growling Tiger Richie Melencio, ex-UST Tiger Cubs mentor Jon Villanueva, and brother Bernie David will join in his staff which will steward the men's basketball team starting in UAAP Season 85 later this year.

"It's overwhelming na tinawag tayo ni Father. We're still blessed na may nagtitiwala pa rin sa atin," said David. "Di tayo makakatanggi dito kasi ang laki ng utang na loob natin sa UST. Dito tayo nanggaling at ang daming naitulong sa atin nito sa buhay natin."

