UST beats AMA by 71 in battle of bottom teams in D-League

BUILDERS Warehouse-UST went nuclear on AMA Online, posting a 150-79 win on Wednesday, its first in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Sherwin Concepcion recorded only the 10th triple-double in the developmental league's history as he collected 14 points, going 3 for 8 from deep, while making 14 rebounds and 10 assists. He kickstarted the Growling Tigers' 34-11 start to set the tone for the blowout.

It was the second-highest winning margin in the PBA D-League, behind only Tanduay's 76-point decimation of Zark's Burgers, 141-65, on July 10, 2017 during that season's Foundation Cup.

"Napakasarap. Credit ito lahat sa mga bata because they worked so hard at unti-unti, nakakapag-adjust na sila," said interim coach Albert Alocillo with his side shooting 12-of-34 from beyond the arc and even enjoyed a 77-point lead, 148-71, after Willie Wilson's layup with 1:17 remaining.

Nic Cabanero led the Tigers with 19 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks as eight players scored in double figures with incoming head coach Bal David observing from the sidelines.

The win kept the Growling Tigers' playoff hopes alive in the eight-team tournament as they improved to 1-4 with two games left on their schedule.

Arthur Pineda and Reed Baclig had 13 points each for the Kings, who are out of the race at 0-6.

The scores:

Builders Warehouse-UST 150 - Cabanero 19, Wilson 18, Crisostomo 15, Concepcion 14, Manaytay 13, Baclaan 11, Herrera 10, Mantua 10, Pangilinan 9, Gesalem 9, Santos 7, Escobido 6, Stevens 4, Manalang 3, Canoy 2.

AMA 79 - Pineda 13, Baclig 13, D. Cruz 11, Malones 7, Villamor 6, Kapunan 5, De Vera 5, Gile 5, Camay 3, Yambao 3, Palana 3, K. Cruz 2, Ceniza 2, R. Cruz 1, Fuentes 0.

Quarterscores: 36-20; 72-34; 117-60; 150-79.

