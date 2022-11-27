Hurting Nic Cabañero seeks to play in final UST game

IF Nic Cabañero had it his way, he would've played in University of Santo Tomas' 77-62 defeat to Far Eastern University on Saturday.

Nic Cabanero injury update

Unfortunately, the sophomore was advised to take the day off as he still recovered from a sprained right ankle.

"Gusto kong maglaro pero kailangan ko pa rin magpahinga. As of now, namamaga pa rin," he said.

UST sorely missed Cabañero's 17.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in the game as the Espana crew stumbled to their 12th straight defeat to stay at the bottom of UAAP Season 85.

The 19-year-old winger, however, vowed to be there for the Growling Tigers for their final assignment against La Salle on Wednesday.

"Hopefully, next game makakalaro na ako," he said. "No fracture naman yung nangyari. It depends on me on whether I'll play or not. Pinagpahinga na lang ako ng PT namin at coaches, so baka sa Wednesday na lang ako maglaro."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

And Cabanero promised to give it his all as the Growling Tigers aim for one final say in this campaign.

"Gusto ko pa rin manalo, for us and for me. Great exit para sa amin kasi ito yung mag-boost sa confidence namin sa upcoming season," he said.