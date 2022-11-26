FEU Tamaraws exit on bright note with rout of UST Tigers

FAR Eastern University used a huge final windup to beat University of Santo Tomas, 77-62, and cap off its up-and-down UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament on Saturday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Tamaraws staged a 12-0 blitz to rebuild a 19-point lead, 72-53, with 3:06 left, fending off the Growling Tigers' rally and come away with their fifth victory.

L-Jay Gonzales had 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals as the FEU Tamaraws ended their campaign with a 5-9 card, winning the battle of also-rans to end a four-game losing streak.

