FEU Tamaraws exit on bright note with rout of UST Tigers

FAR Eastern University used a huge final windup to beat University of Santo Tomas, 77-62, and cap off its up-and-down UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament on Saturday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.
The Tamaraws staged a 12-0 blitz to rebuild a 19-point lead, 72-53, with 3:06 left, fending off the Growling Tigers' rally and come away with their fifth victory.
L-Jay Gonzales had 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals as the FEU Tamaraws ended their campaign with a 5-9 card, winning the battle of also-rans to end a four-game losing streak.
See Adamson nips National U to stay in the hunt for Final Four spot
Bryan Sajonia added 11 points, four steals, two boards, and two dimes, Xyrus Torres got 10 points on two three-pointers, and three rebounds, and Patrick Sleat got nine points, seven boards, and four assists.
"In the past six years that I've been here, we always finished the season with a loss. This is something different that we can carry moving forward to the next season, or even sa Pasko, na matapos namin ang season namin with a win," said coach Olsen Racela after FEU's streak of eight-seasons in the semifinals ended.
From 45-all, the Tamaraws broke away using a 15-2 blast to build a 60-47 lead before the Growling Tigers made a belated rally to cut the lead down to seven, 60-53.
Yet it only set the stage for FEU's big finish, a consolation for what has been a tumultuous campaign.
UST, which played without Nic Cabanero due to a sprained ankle, slumped to its 12th straight loss with one more clash against La Salle left in its schedule.
Ivan Lazarte paced the Growling Tigers with 13 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals.
Adama Faye collected 10 points and 18 boards, as Christian Manaytay produced 10 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in the defeat.
The scores:
FEU 77 - Gonzales 15, Sajonia 11, Torres 10, Sleat 9, Sandagon 8, Alforque 7, Tchuente 7, Bautista 3, Gravera 3, Anonuevo 2, Songcuya 2, Ona 0, Tempra 0, Bagunu 0, Celzo 0, Guibao 0.
UST 62 - Lazarte 13, Faye 10, Manaytay 10, Garing 9, Laure 7, Manalang 5, Pangilinan 5, Duremdes 3, Escobido 0, Mantua 0, Herrera 0.
Quarterscores: 24-17; 40-33; 56-45; 77-62.