Here's what we know about Jerom Lastimosa's status after missing Adamson's UAAP opener

AS highly touted Jerom Lastimosa sat out Adamson's season-opening loss to University of the Philippines, speculations further emerged on whether his UAAP Season 86 debut is a matter of when or if.

Falcons tactician Nash Racela deflected questions about Adamson's 25-year-old guard.

"What is the status of Jerom (Lastimosa)?" Racela jokingly asked,

Racela teased his apparent contigency plan of building up the Falcons' starting point guard in Joem Sabandal since 'we don't really have a choice.'

Sabandal had eight points, six boards and three dimes in Adamson's loss to UP.

"Well, we don't really have a choice. (Joem Sabandal) doesn't really have a choice but to step forward," Racela admitted. "He needs to take advantage of the opportunity given to him."

"He's learning. I think the biggest change now is he's starting to embrace the point guard spot. Dati, iniiwasan niya since he's really comfortable with No. 2."

Matthew 'Monty' Montebon, who paced the opening defeat with a team-high 13 points, was also considered for the top guard spot. But in the end, the role ultimately went to Sabandal.

"There was a time when even si Monty (Montebon), we tried playing him at the No. 1 because a lot of our guards are really No. 2 guards na we're trying to convert to No. 1 and Joem is no exception," Racela said.

"I think when (Joem) saw that si Jerom really wouldn't be available at the start, 'yun na, medyo in-embrace na niya. It's a struggle really, but alam namin na in time ay he'll be more comfortable with the role."

Adamson and its next foe in UST both look to avoid an early losing skid as they bat for an opening win on Wednesday, 2 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.

