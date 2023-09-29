Adamson retires injured Jerom Lastimosa’s jersey No. 7

ADAMSON University has retired Jerom Lastimosa's jersey No. 7 ahead of UAAP Season 86.

The Falcons guard still has one year of UAAP eligibility but three weeks before the season opener he suffered a non-contact injury on his left leg which will require surgery.

The new season opens on Saturday.

Lastimosa turned down offers from the Japan B.League and Korean Basketball League to play his fourth and final year for the San Marcelino side.

The 5-foot-10 guard is still hoping to return and lead the Falcons to another Final Four appearance.

The team also said it still "looks forward to see Jerom back in the UAAP court this season."

