Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Sep 29
    UAAP-MENS

    Adamson retires injured Jerom Lastimosa’s jersey No. 7

    Falcons guard still hoping to see action in UAAP Season 86
    by John Mark Garcia
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: Adamson University

    ADAMSON University has retired Jerom Lastimosa's jersey No. 7 ahead of UAAP Season 86.

    The Falcons guard still has one year of UAAP eligibility but three weeks before the season opener he suffered a non-contact injury on his left leg which will require surgery.

    See Mandal silver, Eala bronze pump life into PH campaign at Asiad

    The new season opens on Saturday.

    Lastimosa turned down offers from the Japan B.League and Korean Basketball League to play his fourth and final year for the San Marcelino side.

    Jerom Lastimosa

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    The 5-foot-10 guard is still hoping to return and lead the Falcons to another Final Four appearance.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The team also said it still "looks forward to see Jerom back in the UAAP court this season."

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Adamson University

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again