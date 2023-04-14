Why Kobe Demisana chose Ateneo

ATENEO de Manila University has secured the commitment of one of the country's top young bigs in Henjz Gabriel "Kobe" Demisana.

The 6-foot-8 Demisana, a graduating student from University of the Philippines Integrated School, bared that Ateneo is one of his dream schools when he was growing up in Pontevedra, Negros Occidental.

Kobe Demisana on Ateneo decision

"Growing up, Ateneo is one of my dream schools but it was during my sa Gilas (Youth) nung nagustuhan ko talaga yung school," said the 18-year-old center who was part of the Philippine team that competed in the FIBA Under-18 Asian Championship last August. "Nung time na yun, sa Moro (Lorenzo Gym) kami at nakita ko na I can easily bond with them.

"But siyempre, the main reason I chose Ateneo is that I know I can grow more as a player and as a student here. Alam naman natin na Ateneo is one of the top universities in the Philippines and I will learn a lot here hindi lang sa court kung hindi pati rin sa about life after basketball."

Back in August 2020, Demisana transferred from Bacolod Tay Tung High School to UPIS.

In his sole season with the Fighting Maroons, Demisana delivered averages of 17.64 points, 12.64 rebounds, 4.07 blocks, 2.64 assists, and 2.14 steals for the Fighting Maroons. He was fourth in the Statistical Points race with 83.643, making him part of the UAAP Season 85 Mythical Team.

"I am so blessed and grateful for this opportunity to be an Atenean, even if I was only a one-and-done player in UAAP Jr. Not everyone can choose or receive this type of opportunity, but I believe it is God's plan for me, and I trust that more opportunities are coming. So, I thank God for this," he expressed.

Demisana also expressed his gratitude to his coaches, teammates, and managers at UPIS for giving him the opportunity to shine in the UAAP.

"Naging mas mabuting tao ako dahil sa pag-aalaga, gabay, at payo na ibinigay nila," he said.

Now, he looks forward to learning from Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin.

"I am so excited to be under Coach Tab, primarily because of his experience and career. I know there is still so much for me to learn, and I am confident that Coach Tab will give his best to teach me. I want to absorb all the knowledge and skills that Coach Tab can impart because he knows what is best for every player," said Demisana, who will be eligible for Season 86.

Demisana joins fellow Ilonggo Raffy Celis and Cebuano Michael Asoro of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu; and Gilas Youth standouts Mason Amos and Kyle Gamber as part of Ateneo's recruitment class for 2023.