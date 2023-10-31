Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Nov 1
    UAAP-MENS

    UP Maroons subs ‘trained to be ready at all times,’ says Alarcon

    Next-man-up mentality alive at UP
    by Kate Reyes
    3 hours ago
    Harold Alarcon UP vs Ateneo
    PHOTO: UAAP Images

    FUELED by vengeance after a first-round loss to Ateneo, the University of the Philippines Maroons exacted sweet revenge on the Blue Eagles, 65-60, last Sunday in UAAP Season 86 at the Araneta Coliseum.

    In the absence of veterans CJ Cansino and JD Cagulangan, there were no shortage of heroes for the Maroons as Gerry Abadiano scored a career-high 22 points while Harold Alarcon, Francis Lopez, and Malick Diouf chipped in 10 apiece.

    Harold Alarcon UP vs Ateneo

    Alarcon shared that it was the next-man-up mentality that spurred the rest of the Maroons to step up.

    "Walang rituals or ano, we are just trained to be ready all the time," he told SPIN.ph. "Ready lang talaga kami dapat, 'pag tinawag 'yung pangalan ni coach, dapat sigurado kang ibibigay mo ang 100 percent mo sa loob."

    READ: Tab reiterates young Blue Eagles will learn from their mistakes

    The Maroons still lord it over the standings with an 8-1 (win-loss) record that Alarcon said is the result of a team-first philosophy at UP.

    "Be ready, 'yan ang pinang-gagalingan kung bakit parang lahat kami kayang gumawa, at mag-score. Bawat lalabas sa court, ang iniisip lagi, dapat tumulong sa team," he said.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      "Nire-remind namin isa't isa to stay together, hindi pwedeng magwatak-watak, 'yung mga times na nasa lowest, dun dapat strong and solid," he added.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: UAAP Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again