UP Maroons exact sweet revenge on Ateneo Blue Eagles

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines exacted sweet revenge on first-round tormentor Ateneo, 65-60, in UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

In front of a season-high 17,406-strong crowd, Gerry Abadiano delivered the heroics with 22 points to help the Maroons hold on to the top spot at 8-1 (win-loss).

The Blue Eagles’ up-and-down season continued as they slipped below .500 for the fourth time this season at 4-5.

“It took a while din na makuha namin ‘yung rhythm offensively and ‘yung defense namin held up Ateneo,” said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

“I felt nu’ng huli, we were more patient offensively and we were really executing ‘yung offense namin better,” he added.

Without CJ Cansino (flu) and JD Cagulangan (hamstring), who are expected to return Sunday versus La Salle, the Maroons overcame a woeful 1-of-10 three-point shooting in the first half thanks to Abadiano’s late baskets.

The league leaders also got much-needed help from the returning Terrence Fortea, who made his Season 86 debut after recovering from a right knee injury.

In just 10 minutes of play, Fortea posted seven points and a rebound to help UP end a three-game losing streak to Ateneo since last season’s finals.

After erasing a late 12-point deficit to tie the game at 54-all, the Blue Eagles were set back by a series of lapses from Chris Koon, Joseph Obasa, and Jared Brown.

The scores:

UP (65) – Abadiano 22, Alarcon 10, Diouf 10, Lopez 10, Fortea 7, Felicilda 4, Torculas 2, Alter 0, Belmonte 0, Torres 0.

Ateneo (60) – Brown 18, Obasa 11, Amos 10, Quitevis 8, Ballungay 7, Credo 3, Espinosa 2, Chiu 1, Koon 0, Gomez 0, Tuano 0, Nieto 0, Lazaro 0, Celis 0.

Quarterscores: 11-11, 32-30, 49-39, 65-60

