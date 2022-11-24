Will Schonny Winston's Jordan 1s get another UAAP runout?

SCHONNY Winston finally made his return after missing the last four games due to a calf injury.

It's just that his comeback game lasted only seconds.

Checking in with four seconds left in the first period, the Fil-Am guard didn't really do much as La Salle went on to score a 63-58 win over National University on Wednesday in the UAAP Season 84 basketball tournament.

But this really was by design.

"It was just to get my feet wet, to try to slowly integrate me back to the coach's system," said Winston, who stepped on the court wearing his Jordan 1 shoes.

"Just anything to help, support the team, get a feel of putting the jersey on and playing in the arena again. When I really full blast come back, it's gradual but it felt good."

Winston shared that it has been a grueling recovery process for him, spending the past three weeks in rehab as he hopes to reach top form in time for the Final Four.

"It was weeks of recovery and strengthening so it's a process, a process of getting fully healed so I can finally come back and help the team win," he said.

"When I was out there, it felt good. That's all I can say. So we're taking it day-by-day and try to slowly and gradually incorporate more and more. That's the process."

Winston also wouldn't deny that he's well aware of the implications of this game, from this victory bolstering the Green Archers' hold on the No. 4 spot with their 6-6 win-loss record to keeping himself in the statistical points race for the Season MVP honors as he looks to meet the 70 percent games played requirement.

He needs to appear in the remaining two elimination-round games to stay eligible for the individual awards.

"It's just whatever it takes to win," he said. "The MVP is something like on the side that will come along but really, it's all about winning and help the team win. That's my main priority: the Final Four and the championship game."

So will Winston swap his Jordan 1s this game for his usual game sneakers?

"I guess you guys have to find out," he said with a chuckle.