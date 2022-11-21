Schonny Winston remains sidelined, MVP bid now in peril

SCHONNY Winston's status remains unchanged with three games remaining for La Salle in the UAAP Season 85 elimination round.

Green Archers coach Derick Pumaren bared that the MVP frontrunner is still day-to-day as he continues his recovery from his calf injury.

"We still don't know. He's still day-to-day," he said after La Salle's 82-80 win over University of the Philippines on Sunday.

Winston, who averaged 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.0 steals before being sidelined, has missed the last four games for La Salle.

Those numbers put him on the top of the MVP race in the first round, but that is now in peril as he must meet the 70 percent games played to be eligible to win the top individual plum - which means he must suit up in the last three games.

Pumaren is keeping his fingers crossed that Winston can finally get a clearance as the Green Archers aim to make a late run to the Final Four. They are in joint fourth with a 5-6 win-loss record.

"He'll have his checkup again on Monday. Hopefully we'll get a miracle message from heaven that he can start playing," he said.

La Salle will face National University on Wednesday before wrapping up its schedule against University of the East and University of Santo Tomas.