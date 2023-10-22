Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Oct 23
    UAAP-MENS

    Monteverde eases concerns over Francis Lopez injury

    Maroons forward hurt his ankle late in OT loss to Ateneo
    by John Mark Garcia
    5 hours ago
    francis lopez up maroons injury
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    FRANCIS Lopez went down late in the UP Maroons' overtime loss to the Ateneo Blue Eagles, but coach Goldwin Monteverde was quick to ease concerns.

    The high-flying UAAP forward appeared to tweak an ankle with a minute left in overtime and never returned. He finished with five points, three assists, and two rebounds in 19 minutes of play in the Maroons' 99-89 loss to the Blue Eagles.

    READ: Blue Eagles deal UP Maroons a first loss

    The Fil-Angolan Gilas Pilipinas grimaced in obvious pain as he limped back to the UP bench as the Maroons suffered their first loss in seven games.

    Monteverde said Lopez has yet to be assessed by doctors but is already showing positive signs after the game.

    “He’s walking already naman na (after the game). I haven’t consulted yet with our PTs (physical therapists) but I will meet with them later pa,” Monteverde said.

    Back in June last year, Lopez also suffered an in-game ankle injury in Gilas' friendly game against Korea under then-interim coach Nenad Vucinic where he was held to just two points.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again