Monteverde eases concerns over Francis Lopez injury

FRANCIS Lopez went down late in the UP Maroons' overtime loss to the Ateneo Blue Eagles, but coach Goldwin Monteverde was quick to ease concerns.

The high-flying UAAP forward appeared to tweak an ankle with a minute left in overtime and never returned. He finished with five points, three assists, and two rebounds in 19 minutes of play in the Maroons' 99-89 loss to the Blue Eagles.

The Fil-Angolan Gilas Pilipinas grimaced in obvious pain as he limped back to the UP bench as the Maroons suffered their first loss in seven games.

Monteverde said Lopez has yet to be assessed by doctors but is already showing positive signs after the game.

“He’s walking already naman na (after the game). I haven’t consulted yet with our PTs (physical therapists) but I will meet with them later pa,” Monteverde said.

Back in June last year, Lopez also suffered an in-game ankle injury in Gilas' friendly game against Korea under then-interim coach Nenad Vucinic where he was held to just two points.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph