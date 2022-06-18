Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Jun 18
    FIBA

    Korea again holds off Gilas for sweep of friendly games

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Dwight Ramos
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

    HEO Ung scored five of the last seven points for Korea as it held off Gilas Pilipinas, 106-102, on Saturday in a friendly at Anyang Gymnasium.

    The Wonju DB Promy guard drained the go-ahead trey before following it up with a tough layup to put the hosts up, 104-100 with 1:31 remaining.

    See Gilas' gallant comeback falls short in tune-up against Korea

    Dwight Ramos kept the Philippines in the thick of things with a dunk with 14.5 seconds left, but Kang Sang-jae iced the game at the free throw line with 8.3 ticks remaining.

    Heo led Korea with 21 points on 5-of-9 clip from distance.

    It's much like a repeat of Friday's 96-92 win for Korea where it denied the Filipinos' late rally.

    This time, the Philippines crawled back from an 82-74 deficit heading into the fourth period and even took a 100-99 lead on a four-point play from Rhenz Abando with 2:41 on the clock.

    Continue reading below ↓

    But that only paved the way for Heo's heroics down the stretch to sweep the two-game series.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again