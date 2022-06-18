Korea again holds off Gilas for sweep of friendly games

HEO Ung scored five of the last seven points for Korea as it held off Gilas Pilipinas, 106-102, on Saturday in a friendly at Anyang Gymnasium.

The Wonju DB Promy guard drained the go-ahead trey before following it up with a tough layup to put the hosts up, 104-100 with 1:31 remaining.

Dwight Ramos kept the Philippines in the thick of things with a dunk with 14.5 seconds left, but Kang Sang-jae iced the game at the free throw line with 8.3 ticks remaining.

Heo led Korea with 21 points on 5-of-9 clip from distance.

It's much like a repeat of Friday's 96-92 win for Korea where it denied the Filipinos' late rally.

This time, the Philippines crawled back from an 82-74 deficit heading into the fourth period and even took a 100-99 lead on a four-point play from Rhenz Abando with 2:41 on the clock.

But that only paved the way for Heo's heroics down the stretch to sweep the two-game series.

