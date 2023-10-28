UE's Gjerard Wilson returns to US for season-ending shoulder surgery

GJERARD Wilson's rookie year for University of the East in UAAP Season 86 officially came to an end as he returned to the US on Friday.

According to UE head coach Jack Santiago, a series of medical assessments and the request of Wilson's parents led to the 6-foot-1 guard's early departure to undergo shoulder surgery.

See UE rookie Gjerard Wilson out for the season with dislocated shoulder

"Si Wilson, he just left for the US last night. Nag-conduct kami ng series of tests and humingi ng second opinions," said Santiago.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"Lahat ng doctors said that he needs to undergo surgery. He left last night because his parents want him to do the surgery sa Amerika," he added.

Wilson, who previously committed to UST, made a late shift to join UE three months before the start of Season 86.

In five games played for the Warriors, the former US NCAA Division II player recorded 15:44 minutes of play per game with averages of six points, two assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 board and a net efficiency rate of +11 per game.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph