Gilas Youth guard Mur Alao commits to La Salle Green Archers

LA Salle has secured the commitment of Gilas Pilipinas Youth guard Mur Prince Alao.

The 18-year-old court general formalized the move on Wednesday as he met with head coach Derick Pumaren and sponsors in Atty. Mans Carpio, Terry Capistrano, Raffy Villavicencio, Eric Ongkauco, and Justice Andy Reyes.

Alao, who spent his elementary and high school days with San Beda, is one of the most sought after recruits at junior level.

He follows the footsteps of Evan Nelle in Taft as they team up for La Salle's campaign in UAAP Season 85.

"Mas lalong dumadali yung buhay ko kasi may mga kuya ako na nag-guide sa akin," said Alao, who also thanked his handlers Davao Occidental Gov. Claude Bautista and DUMPER-PTDA Rep. Claudine Diana Bautista-Lim, and Sta. Maria Mayor Dinko Bautista.

"Handa naman ako. Nakakasabay ako sa trainings sa La Salle and at times, nakaka-dominate ako sa practice so nabu-boost din ang confidence ko."

Alao is expected to be part of the Green Archers roster for the PBA D-League and Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup campaigns.

He will be part of a bumper crop of bluechip rookies this season which includes Gilas Pilipinas center Kevin Quiambao, EJ Abadam, Jonnel Policarpio, and Penny Estacio.

Alao will also don the national tri-colors as part of the Gilas Pilipinas Youth in the 2022 Fiba Under-18 Asian Championship this August 21 to 28 in Iran.

"Nagfo-focus lang ako sa present. Thankful pa rin ako na binigyan ako ng chance ni Lord para ma-showcase yung skills ko sa international stage. But more than anything, gusto ko sa pagpasok ko is may maipakita agad ako to help the team."

